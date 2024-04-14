Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Declines By 22.9%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,771 shares of company stock worth $2,307,406. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.53. 1,039,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $187.86 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

