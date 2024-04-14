Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Expands By 68.0%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verb Technology by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verb Technology by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Trading Down 6.0 %

VERB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,335,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,129,036. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

