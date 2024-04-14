Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Drops By 18.8%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after buying an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Valvoline's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

