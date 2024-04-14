Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Rises By 25.2%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,687. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.