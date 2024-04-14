Short Interest in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Grows By 40.5%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

United Maritime Trading Up 0.4 %

USEA stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 2.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.69 and a 200 day moving average of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. United Maritime has a fifty-two week low of 2.01 and a fifty-two week high of 3.09.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Maritime by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in United Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

