Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declines By 19.3%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.89. 991,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

