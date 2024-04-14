Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expands By 18.3%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 25,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

BNS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,460. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,541 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,907,000. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 455.5% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 3,101,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,447,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

