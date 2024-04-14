Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Declines By 19.7%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

TCBC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TC Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 0.05.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

