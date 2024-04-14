Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Drops By 17.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 24,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after buying an additional 4,101,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after buying an additional 2,710,826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $24,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $19,982,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.70. 12,252,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.