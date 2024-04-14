Short Interest in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Decreases By 18.7%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,044. The stock has a market cap of $277.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

