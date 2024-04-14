Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Decreases By 19.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.7 days.
Signify Stock Performance
Signify stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. Signify has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $33.05.
Signify Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signify
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.