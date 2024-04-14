Short Interest in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Decreases By 20.7%

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.17.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN traded down 1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching 61.27. 596,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 65.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

