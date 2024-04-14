Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Declines By 37.3%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 379,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sanwa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNWAF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17. Sanwa has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

About Sanwa

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

