Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Declines By 38.2%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Shares of RBGPF traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $83.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

