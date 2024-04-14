Short Interest in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Declines By 20.5%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Radiant Logistics

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,874. The company has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

