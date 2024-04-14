Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Declines By 20.4%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:PDEX traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.60. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

