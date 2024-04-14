Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Expands By 89.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance
OZSC remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,960,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350,371. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
