Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expands By 95.7%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRMR

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 4,290,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $15,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,115,152 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. 219,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.