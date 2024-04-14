Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Grows By 53.7%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.7 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Friday. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

