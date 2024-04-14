Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Declines By 14.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 50.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the period.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPKEW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

