Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Declines By 18.4%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 250,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.66. 66,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

See Also

