Short Interest in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Expands By 54.8%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRZA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 15,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. Forza X1 has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.98.

About Forza X1

Forza X1 ( NASDAQ:FRZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

