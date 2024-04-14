Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Decreases By 14.1%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at $4,277,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in FONAR by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 299,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,719 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in FONAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FONAR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 19,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. FONAR has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

