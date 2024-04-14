Short Interest in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Declines By 18.2%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 683,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Expro Group by 166.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Expro Group by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Expro Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

