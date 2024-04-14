Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Grows By 55.6%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Esker Price Performance
Shares of ESKEF stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.00. Esker has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $165.00.
About Esker
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Esker
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.