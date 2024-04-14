Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Declines By 13.9%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 532,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 247,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $35.92.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enerpac Tool Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

