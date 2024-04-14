Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Rises By 32.0%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $477.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.05. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $477.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00.
About dormakaba
