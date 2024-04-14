Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Declines By 14.2%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $814.37. 325,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,192. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $887.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.36. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

