Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 17.4%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $211.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $164.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average is $199.89.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
