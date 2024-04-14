Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Grows By 64.8%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Clever Leaves stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

