Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 33.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,171,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 3,279,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,670.2 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.66.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
