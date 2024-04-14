Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 33.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,171,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 3,279,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,670.2 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

