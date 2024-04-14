Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Increases By 28.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 14,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 14.1 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile



Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.