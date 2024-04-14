Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Expands By 16.7%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLMW. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Apollomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLMW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Apollomics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

