Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 26.1%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of AMST opened at $2.10 on Friday. Amesite has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite ( NASDAQ:AMST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 850.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.