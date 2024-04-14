Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Decreases By 22.4%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

American Oncology Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AONCW opened at $0.33 on Friday. American Oncology Network has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

