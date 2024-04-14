Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Decreases By 22.4%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
American Oncology Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AONCW opened at $0.33 on Friday. American Oncology Network has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34.
American Oncology Network Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Oncology Network
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.