Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Drops By 20.2%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMED opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

