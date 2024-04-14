Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Decreases By 28.5%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.21.
