Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Decreases By 28.5%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.