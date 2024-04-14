Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 453 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Stock Down 0.3 %
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.