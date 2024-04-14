SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Financial Contrast

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SHF alerts:

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -98.39% -58.15% -25.60% China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SHF and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SHF and China Merchants Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and China Merchants Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $19.17 million 1.95 -$17.28 million ($0.38) -2.11 China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.46 $20.51 billion $3.94 4.99

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats SHF on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.