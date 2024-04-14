Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,886,200 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 1,287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.8 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance

SFOSF stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

