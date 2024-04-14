Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,886,200 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 1,287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.8 days.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance
SFOSF stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.