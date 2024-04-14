SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.89. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,180 shares trading hands.
SecureWorks Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
