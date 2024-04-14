Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHIP. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 million, a PE ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $39.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

