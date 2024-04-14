Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. 2,529,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,227. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

