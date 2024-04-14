Scotiabank Cuts Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $5.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $544.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.