Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.900-10.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.900-9.100 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $123.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

