Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 165,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 186,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.