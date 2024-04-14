Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.