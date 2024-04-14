Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.