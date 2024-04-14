Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

