Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Bought by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,248,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

